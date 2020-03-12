WORLD

Medics fear the worst if corona hits crowded camps in Syria

Syria has been the scene of the biggest refugee crisis the world has ever seen since World War II.

Millions of people have been displaced both within and outside the country while hundreds of thousands of others have been killed during the clashes.

In the country's northern part, medics fear the coronavirus would spread widely if it reaches Syria with its healthcare system in ruins.

