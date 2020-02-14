WORLD

Little Syrian girl dies due to severe cold near Aleppo

A little girl died on Thursday, due to the severe cold, in the Afrin region in northern Syria, where her family was displaced some time ago.

According to a hospital in Afrin region, Iman Layla (one and a half years) has died, prior to her arrival at the hospital, due to respiratory diseases caused by severe cold she was exposed to under the harsh conditions of displacement.
