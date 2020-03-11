WORLD

Home
Turkey
World
Middle East
Economy
Sport
Life
Exclusive

Life changes in Italy as coronavirus wreaks havoc nationwide

"Now that it's better to stay at home or to limit our travels, they are havinga picnic out there today."

Marzio Toniolo's two-year-old daughter, Bianca, now plays with her dolls in the garden rather than with her friends in the park.

The whole family has now been in lockdown for 18 days.

Their hometown of San Fiorano was in Italy's original red zone.

Now lockdown has been extended to the entire country after authorities confirmed over 9,172 cases of coronavirus and 463 deaths as of Monday (March 9)



03.11.2020
Turkey to heavily retaliate if its observation posts targeted in Syria's Idlib region
Turkey to heavily retaliate if its observation posts targeted in Syria's Idlib region 03.11.2020
Erdoğan on first coronavirus case: Patient infected with coronavirus in Europe
Erdoğan on first coronavirus case: Patient infected with coronavirus in Europe 03.11.2020
HRW: Greece infringres international & European law
HRW: Greece infringres international & European law 03.11.2020
Life changes in Italy as coronavirus wreaks havoc nationwide
Life changes in Italy as coronavirus wreaks havoc nationwide 03.11.2020
WHO: Most common symptoms of coronavirus "fever and dry coughs"
WHO: Most common symptoms of coronavirus "fever and dry coughs" 03.11.2020
Turkey announces first coronavirus case
Turkey announces first coronavirus case 03.11.2020
UK health minister Dorries diagnosed with coronavirus
UK health minister Dorries diagnosed with coronavirus 03.11.2020
Italian coronavirus deaths jump 36% to over 630
Italian coronavirus deaths jump 36% to over 630 03.11.2020
Turkey's Erdoğan announces new summit with Macron and Merkel
Turkey's Erdoğan announces new summit with Macron and Merkel 03.10.2020
Joe Biden seeks a decisive win in Michigan primary
Joe Biden seeks a decisive win in Michigan primary 03.10.2020
Greek border guard pours boiling water on Afghan asylum-seeker
Greek border guard pours boiling water on Afghan asylum-seeker 03.10.2020
Turkey's Çavuşoğlu: Concrete steps must be taken by EU to develop relations
Turkey's Çavuşoğlu: Concrete steps must be taken by EU to develop relations 03.10.2020
U.S. Republicans self-quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak
U.S. Republicans self-quarantine amid coronavirus outbreak 03.10.2020
Madrid schools close for two weeks amid coronavirus outbreak
Madrid schools close for two weeks amid coronavirus outbreak 03.10.2020
Streets quiet after government decree to combat virus contagion
Streets quiet after government decree to combat virus contagion 03.10.2020
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees latest missile launch
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees latest missile launch 03.10.2020
Contact Us