Life changes in Italy as coronavirus wreaks havoc nationwide

"Now that it's better to stay at home or to limit our travels, they are havinga picnic out there today."

Marzio Toniolo's two-year-old daughter, Bianca, now plays with her dolls in the garden rather than with her friends in the park.

The whole family has now been in lockdown for 18 days.

Their hometown of San Fiorano was in Italy's original red zone.

Now lockdown has been extended to the entire country after authorities confirmed over 9,172 cases of coronavirus and 463 deaths as of Monday (March 9)







