Milan central station at rush hour.

It's eerily empty, and it's the same situation in many parts of Rome.

Deserted streets telling the story of a country on lockdown.

Now bars and shops across Italy are closed as tougher restrictions have been brought in to fight coronavirus contagion.

In a dramatic televised speech on Wednesday (March 11), Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said all shops would be shuttered except supermarkets, food stores and chemists.