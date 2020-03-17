WORLD

Iran's novel coronavirus deaths climb to 988

The death toll in Iran from the novel coronavirus outbreak rose to 988, local media reported on Tuesday.

Authorities said 135 people died over the last 24 hours, while 1,178 new cases have emerged, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 16,169, Iran's state TV network quoted Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour as saying.
