WORLD

Home
Turkey
World
Middle East
Economy
Sport
Life
Exclusive

Head of hospital in coronavirus epicenter dies

The head of a leading hospital in Wuhan has died of the coronavirus.

Chinese state television reported that Liu Zhiming, the director of a hospital designated to treat virus-infected patients, died on Tuesday (February 18), making him the seventh health worker to fall victim.

The number of new daily coronavirus cases in mainland China fell below 2,000 for the first time since January.

But the World Health Organization warned that although Chinese data "appeared to show a decline in new cases", any apparent trend "must be interpreted very cautiously."

The virus remains far from contained, despite China's lockdown of cities and tough curbs on travel - at great cost to the economy and global business.

Singapore Airlines Ltd said it would temporarily cut flights across its network in the three months to May, as the epidemic hits demand for services to the Asian city state, as well as through the key transit hub.

The European Union Chamber of Commerce in China said the world's pharmacies may face a shortage of antibiotics and other drugs if the outbreak cannot be resolved soon.

And accused Beijing of making supply-chain problems worse.

Japan, with 520 cases - the most outside of China - announced plans to use HIV drugs to combat the virus as a growing number of cases posed an increasing threat to the world's third-largest economy, as well as public health.

The death toll in China has now reached 1,868.

02.18.2020
Ankara hits out at Greek president for his remarks on Turkish Muslim minority
Ankara hits out at Greek president for his remarks on Turkish Muslim minority 02.18.2020
Leaked data shows china detains Uighur Muslims for beards and veils
Leaked data shows china detains Uighur Muslims for beards and veils 02.18.2020
Democrats gear up for 2020 presidential election
Democrats gear up for 2020 presidential election 02.18.2020
Turkey's open door policy dates to 15th century
Turkey's open door policy dates to 15th century 02.18.2020
Libyans celebrate 9th anniversary of Feb 17 revolution
Libyans celebrate 9th anniversary of Feb 17 revolution 02.18.2020
Brussels to launch a new sea patrol in Libya
Brussels to launch a new sea patrol in Libya 02.18.2020
Head of hospital in coronavirus epicenter dies
Head of hospital in coronavirus epicenter dies 02.18.2020
New coronavirus infections fall below 2,000 for first time since 30 Jan
New coronavirus infections fall below 2,000 for first time since 30 Jan 02.18.2020
Russian warplanes hit hospitals in Syria's northern Aleppo province
Russian warplanes hit hospitals in Syria's northern Aleppo province 02.18.2020
Displaced Syrian civilians suffer in severe weather conditions
Displaced Syrian civilians suffer in severe weather conditions 02.18.2020
At least 10 people killed in suicide blast that hit Pakistan's Balochistan province
At least 10 people killed in suicide blast that hit Pakistan's Balochistan province 02.17.2020
Syrian civilians that fled regime attacks on Idlib suffer from severely cold weather
Syrian civilians that fled regime attacks on Idlib suffer from severely cold weather 02.17.2020
Afghan refugees in Pakistan waiting out wars at home
Afghan refugees in Pakistan waiting out wars at home 02.17.2020
US, Taliban expected to sign peace deal by February-end
US, Taliban expected to sign peace deal by February-end 02.17.2020
Khamenei loyalists may tighten grip at parliamentary elections in Iran
Khamenei loyalists may tighten grip at parliamentary elections in Iran 02.17.2020
Volunteers help boost production of masks in Shanghai
Volunteers help boost production of masks in Shanghai 02.17.2020
Contact Us