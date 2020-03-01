Greek police violently respond to migrant flow

Clashes broke out between police and migrants trying to cross the the Turkish-Greek border on Saturday (February 29) as a crisis in Syria shifted to the European Union's doorstep.



Greek police fired tear gas over the border and migrants threw stones.



The group of migrants arrived after Turkey said on Thursday (February 29) it will no longer contain the hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers.

