Greek police force refugees to strip off in freezing weather

They fled their countries after long years of wars.
All what they have dreamt of is a better life, where they can feel safe with their families and children.
This dream turned into a nightmare when Greek police beat them and forced them to strip off in freezing weather on the border where they were trying to reach Europe.
03.08.2020