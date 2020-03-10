WORLD

Greek border guard pours boiling water on Afghan asylum-seeker

After surviving the war in his country, an Afghan refugee couldn't have expected that his face would be disfigured by a Greek border guard for nothing other than seeking a better life in Europe.

He dreamt of a new life after long years of war in his country.

But his dream turned into a nightmare after a Greek border guard poured boiling water on him on Monday as he attempted to reach Europe through Greece.

"Hot water was poured on me, after hot water was poured I yelled to my friends that I am burning, after that all my face has been burnt in addition to my hand and feet," Abdulmuttalib Ulimuhammed -- the asylum seeker -- said in a statement.
