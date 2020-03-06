WORLD

Home
Turkey
World
Middle East
Economy
Sport
Life
Exclusive

For Australia's Muslims, Indonesian seafaring history gives a sense of belonging

Centuries before Captain James Cook claimed Australia for Britain in 1770, Muslim Makassan sailors from Indonesia regularly travelled thousands of kilometres across open sea to trade with Aboriginal people in Australia's far north.

Now, a voyage in a specially constructed replica boat has rekindled ties between the Makassans from Sulawesi island and the Yolngu clan in northeast Arnhem Land, providing a powerful message about belonging for young Australian Muslims.



03.06.2020
Indonesians urge their government to sever ties with India
Indonesians urge their government to sever ties with India 03.06.2020
At least 9 people dead in bakery fire in Nusseirat camp
At least 9 people dead in bakery fire in Nusseirat camp 03.06.2020
Firefighters continue disinfecting Tehran's streets
Firefighters continue disinfecting Tehran's streets 03.06.2020
WHO: Some countries not well prepared for combating coronavirus outbreak
WHO: Some countries not well prepared for combating coronavirus outbreak 03.06.2020
Suicide bombers kill 5 police in Tunisian capital
Suicide bombers kill 5 police in Tunisian capital 03.06.2020
At least 27 dead, dozens hurt in attack at memorial ceremony
At least 27 dead, dozens hurt in attack at memorial ceremony 03.06.2020
Greece fires water cannon, tear gas on migrants at border
Greece fires water cannon, tear gas on migrants at border 03.06.2020
EU foreign policy chief Borrell welcomes ceasefire in Syria's Idlib region
EU foreign policy chief Borrell welcomes ceasefire in Syria's Idlib region 03.06.2020
Erdoğan hails Idlib ceasefire protocol with Russia
Erdoğan hails Idlib ceasefire protocol with Russia 03.06.2020
For Australia's Muslims, Indonesian seafaring history gives a sense of belonging
For Australia's Muslims, Indonesian seafaring history gives a sense of belonging 03.06.2020
Trump fields questions from public over coronavirus
Trump fields questions from public over coronavirus 03.06.2020
Turkey calls Arab League's claims 'baseless'
Turkey calls Arab League's claims 'baseless' 03.06.2020
Russian, Turkish presidents meet in Moscow to discuss Idlib crisis
Russian, Turkish presidents meet in Moscow to discuss Idlib crisis 03.05.2020
Former NY mayor Michael Bloomberg ends presidential bid
Former NY mayor Michael Bloomberg ends presidential bid 03.05.2020
Trump says Joe Biden made a great comeback on Super Tuesday
Trump says Joe Biden made a great comeback on Super Tuesday 03.05.2020
Afghan officials: Taliban ramps up attacks, killing more than 20 security officers
Afghan officials: Taliban ramps up attacks, killing more than 20 security officers 03.05.2020
Contact Us