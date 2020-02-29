WORLD

Erdoğan urges Russia to leave Turkey alone with Assad regime

"The Syria issue has never been an adventure or an effort to expand Turkey's borders. We did not go there as a guest of Assad, we went as a guest of the Syrian people. We do not intend to leave the area otherwise the Syrians would say that this is over. I said this to Mr. Putin as well. What are you doing there? If you want to set up a base there, do it but move out of our way, leave us together with the regime. We will do whatever is necessary with the regime," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his speech as addressing AK Party lawmakers at the Dolmabahçe Palace in Istanbul on Saturday.

02.29.2020
