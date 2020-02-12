Erdoğan: Turkey determined to push regime forces beyond observation posts in Idlib

Turkısh Presıdent Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey will strike regıme forces anywhere it sees in northern syria if another turkish soldier is hurt, and it could use air power.



Speaking to AK Party deputies in the parliament, Erdoğan said Turkey is determined to push Syrian regime forces beyond the observation posts in the northwestern Idlib region by the end of February.

