WORLD

Home
Turkey
World
Middle East
Economy
Sport
Life
Exclusive

Erdoğan: Turkey determined to push regime forces beyond observation posts in Idlib

Turkısh Presıdent Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Turkey will strike regıme forces anywhere it sees in northern syria if another turkish soldier is hurt, and it could use air power.

Speaking to AK Party deputies in the parliament, Erdoğan said Turkey is determined to push Syrian regime forces beyond the observation posts in the northwestern Idlib region by the end of February.
02.12.2020
Erdoğan: Turkey determined to push regime forces beyond observation posts in Idlib
Erdoğan: Turkey determined to push regime forces beyond observation posts in Idlib 02.12.2020
Sanders wins in New Hampshire as Biden crashes and burns
Sanders wins in New Hampshire as Biden crashes and burns 02.12.2020
Palestinians hold rallies to denounce Trump's Mideast plan
Palestinians hold rallies to denounce Trump's Mideast plan 02.12.2020
Businessman Yang, Senator Bennet suspend their nominations
Businessman Yang, Senator Bennet suspend their nominations 02.12.2020
Turkey calls on Russia to stop Assad regime's aggression
Turkey calls on Russia to stop Assad regime's aggression 02.12.2020
Turkey will hit regime forces anywhere if Turkish troops hurt: Erdoğan
Turkey will hit regime forces anywhere if Turkish troops hurt: Erdoğan 02.12.2020
Turkey's Erdoğan vows Assad regime will pay "very heavy price" for attacking Turkish troops in Syria's Idlib
Turkey's Erdoğan vows Assad regime will pay "very heavy price" for attacking Turkish troops in Syria's Idlib 02.11.2020
Israel blocks Palestinian agricultural exports via Jordan
Israel blocks Palestinian agricultural exports via Jordan 02.11.2020
Von der Leyen urges Britain to agree on social and climate ambitions
Von der Leyen urges Britain to agree on social and climate ambitions 02.11.2020
Nearly half of Germans expect far-right AfD to enter government by 2030
Nearly half of Germans expect far-right AfD to enter government by 2030 02.11.2020
Suicide bomber targets a military academy in Kabul
Suicide bomber targets a military academy in Kabul 02.11.2020
Protesters, police clash in Libyan capital Beirut ahead of cabinet confidence vote
Protesters, police clash in Libyan capital Beirut ahead of cabinet confidence vote 02.11.2020
700,000 Syrians displaced by Regime offensive on rebel-held Idlib since December - UN
700,000 Syrians displaced by Regime offensive on rebel-held Idlib since December - UN 02.11.2020
Syrian rebels down Assad regime helicopter in Idlib
Syrian rebels down Assad regime helicopter in Idlib 02.11.2020
U.S. charges 4 Chinese military members for hacking Equifax
U.S. charges 4 Chinese military members for hacking Equifax 02.11.2020
Six Libyan families sue warlord Haftar for war crimes
Six Libyan families sue warlord Haftar for war crimes 02.11.2020
Contact Us