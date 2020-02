"At the moment, two of our twelve observation posts are behind the regime's lines. We hope the regime will complete the withdrawal behind our observation in February. If the regime forces do not retreat in this period, Turkey will be obliged to take the matter into its own hands," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his address to ruling-AK Party members at the Grand National Assembly in the capital Ankara.





Go to next video when video is over 02.05.2020