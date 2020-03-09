Erdoğan: No society has a bright future if it oppresses women

"No society, which regards its women as commodities to be oppressed just because of their gender and not as human beings, will have a bright future. The respect and love that we show to all women including our mothers, sisters, wives and daughters, is actually on behalf of humanity. Therefore, whatever we think, we want and we expect for ourselves as men, we have to do the same for women," Turkish Presıdentjoined an event in Istanbul on Sunday to mark the