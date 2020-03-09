WORLD

Home
Turkey
World
Middle East
Economy
Sport
Life
Exclusive

Erdoğan: No society has a bright future if it oppresses women

"No society, which regards its women as commodities to be oppressed just because of their gender and not as human beings, will have a bright future. The respect and love that we show to all women including our mothers, sisters, wives and daughters, is actually on behalf of humanity. Therefore, whatever we think, we want and we expect for ourselves as men, we have to do the same for women," Turkish Presıdent Recep Tayyip Erdoğan joined an event in Istanbul on Sunday to mark the International Women's Day.

03.09.2020
Erdoğan calls on NATO members to show their alliance with Turkey
Erdoğan calls on NATO members to show their alliance with Turkey 03.09.2020
Erdoğan: No society has a bright future if it oppresses women
Erdoğan: No society has a bright future if it oppresses women 03.09.2020
Christchurch attacks anniversary: Sunday marks the first year since deadly mass shootings
Christchurch attacks anniversary: Sunday marks the first year since deadly mass shootings 03.09.2020
Sudanese prime minister survives attack on his convoy
Sudanese prime minister survives attack on his convoy 03.09.2020
Turkey's Erdoğan to meet with top EU officials
Turkey's Erdoğan to meet with top EU officials 03.09.2020
Death toll from outbreak in China rises to 3,122
Death toll from outbreak in China rises to 3,122 03.09.2020
Italy orders virtual lockdown as death toll sharply rises
Italy orders virtual lockdown as death toll sharply rises 03.09.2020
Saudi Arabia detains two royal family members
Saudi Arabia detains two royal family members 03.08.2020
TCL developing world's first rollable screen smartphone
TCL developing world's first rollable screen smartphone 03.08.2020
Biden: If you want a nominee to beat Trump, join us
Biden: If you want a nominee to beat Trump, join us 03.08.2020
Chinese hotel used to observe virus contacts collapses
Chinese hotel used to observe virus contacts collapses 03.08.2020
Pope cancels gatherings as virus infects over 100,000
Pope cancels gatherings as virus infects over 100,000 03.08.2020
Coronavirus in Europe: Italy announces lockdown in north
Coronavirus in Europe: Italy announces lockdown in north 03.08.2020
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar hails Idlib ceasefire protocol for regional security
Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar hails Idlib ceasefire protocol for regional security 03.08.2020
Berliner protesters demand EU accept asylum seekers
Berliner protesters demand EU accept asylum seekers 03.08.2020
Turkey slams EU for negative stance on migrant issue
Turkey slams EU for negative stance on migrant issue 03.08.2020
Contact Us