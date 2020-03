"So far, the regime has lost more than 3,200 elements, about 160 tanks, over 100 guns and multi-barrel rocket launchers, 3 aircraft, 8 helicopters, 8 air defense systems, more than 10 ammunition depots and hundreds of armed and unarmed vehicles." Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in a televised speech as speaking at AK Party's group meeting in capital Ankara on Wednesday

Go to next video when video is over 03.04.2020