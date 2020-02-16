Erdoğan: Idlib crisis not to be solved until Assad regime withdraws

"Turkey has never intended to occupy or annex Syria's lands. On the contrary, we endeavor to prevent the occupation and annexation of Syria. We are invited to be in Syria within the framework of the Adana agreement. The crisis in Idlib will never be resolved until regime forces withdraw beyond the line set by the Sochi deal. And as long as the Idlib crisis is not resolved, the return of Syrians who are moving toward our borders and who are already in our country will not be possible," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his comments.





