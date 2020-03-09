Erdoğan calls on NATO members to show their alliance with Turkey

Turkey's president on Monday called on NATO members to show their alliance with Turkey at this critical time.
"NATO is in a critical period in which it should clearly show the alliance's solidarity [with Turkey]," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told reporters during a press conference alongside NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.
