Erdoğan blasts Indian police for using brutal measures against anti-muslim citizenship amendment protesters

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that the situation in Syria was in favor of Turkey despite repeated attacks by the Assad regime and its allies.
Condemning global violence against Muslims, Erdoğan also spoke about the mob violence in India where muslims had been being targeted for protesting the anti-muslim citizenship amendment act.
Condemning global violence against Muslims, Erdoğan also spoke about the mob violence in India where muslims had been being targeted for protesting the anti-muslim citizenship amendment act.
02.27.2020