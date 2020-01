U.S. President Donald Trump said "Iran appears to be standing down" after the missile attacks on US forces in Iraq. "Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world," Trump said from the White House. The president said there were no US citizens harmed in the attack, a fact for which Americans should be "extremely grateful and happy."

Go to next video when video is over 01.08.2020