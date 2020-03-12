Donald Trump limits travel from Europe for a month

The White House had to roll back key details

In a rare Oval Office speech, Trump said all travel would be banned and all trade and cargo.

After triggering confusion - the president was forced to clarify his statement in a tweet moments later that quote- 'trade will in no way be affected' and that 'the restriction stops people, not goods."

It's also not a complete travel ban.

The sweeping measures do restrict the movement of people from 26 European countries but does not apply to U.S. permanent residents.

In his speech he pulled no punches in pointing the finger, at Europe saying they were partly to blame for the spread of the virus in the U.S.







