Coronavirus outbreak spreads in Europe from Italy

Several European countries have announced their first coronavirus cases, with all appearing to be linked to the growing outbreak in Italy.



Austria, Croatia and Switzerland said the cases involved people who had been to Italy, as did Algeria in Africa.



The first positive virus test has been recorded in Latin America - a Brazilian resident just returned from Italy. Italy has in recent days become Europe's worst-affected country, with more than 300 cases and 11 deaths.



But its neighbours have decided closing borders would be "disproportionate".

