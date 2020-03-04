Coronavirus outbreak: 93,160 cases, 3,203 deaths and 50,970 recovered patients

Countries around the world are trying new ways of avoiding and treating the flu-like new coronavirus.
With 93,160 confirmed cases, 3,203 deaths and 50,970 recovered in total all over the globe, World Health Organization experts say the Covid-19 is more deadly than the common flu but still containable.
03.04.2020