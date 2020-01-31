WORLD

Coronavirus kills more than 200, number of infected reaches over 9,600

The U.S. has raised its travel advisory for China to the same level as Iraq and Afghanistan. The State Department is saying 'do not travel to China' due to the new coronavirus. It came as Chinese authorities announced the death toll had jumped by more than 40 people in 24 hours.

They confirmed Friday (January 31) more than 200 people have now died inside China, with nearly 10,000 confirmed cases.

01.31.2020
