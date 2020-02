"Our aim is that the ceasefire in Idlib should be respected in no time. The regime should stop its offensive so a lasting ceasefire can be established and preserved. If the regime continues its attacks, we will take necessary measures and steps as President Erdoğan has always underlined on different occasions," Turkey's Foreig Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said in a statemeent.

