Buttigieg takes lead in fırst Iowa results in caucus chaos

Pete Buttigieg took the lead in the first batch of long-delayed results from the chaotic Iowa Democratic Party caucuses on Tuesday and former Vice President Joe Biden trailed badly in fourth place with about 62% of precincts reporting.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders was in second place and U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren in third in the first results, released nearly 21 hours after Iowans poured into more than 1,600 public locations to begin the five-month process of picking a challenger to Republican President Donald Trump.

