Ankara, Sofia determined to improve bilateral ties

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu paid an official visit to Bulgaria on Friday.



Çavuşoğlu met with high level Bulgarian officials, including Prime Minister Boyko Borisov, in the capital Sofia.



The Turkish foreign minister discussed all aspects of bilateral relations between Turkey and Bulgaria and exchanged views over the regional issues with his counterpart Ekaterina Zakharieva.



Speaking at a joint news conference, Çavuşoğlu and Zakharieva called for further cooperation between neighboring countries.

