Afghan refugees in Pakistan waiting out wars at home

Hukam Khan isn't sure how old he is, but his beard is long and white.
When he came to pakistan 40 years ago, fleeing an earlier war in Afghanistan, his children were small, stuffed onto the backs of donkeys and dragged across rugged mountain peaks to the safety of northwest Pakistan.
When he came to pakistan 40 years ago, fleeing an earlier war in Afghanistan, his children were small, stuffed onto the backs of donkeys and dragged across rugged mountain peaks to the safety of northwest Pakistan.
02.17.2020