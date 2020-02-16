WORLD

Home
Turkey
World
Middle East
Economy
Sport
Life
Exclusive

80-year-old Chinese tourist dies of coronavirus in France

An 80-year-old Chinese tourist has died in France, marking the first coronavirus fatality in Europe, and the fourth outside mainland China.

Health officials confirmed on Saturday (February 15) that more than 2,600 new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in mainland China, a day after people returning to the capital from holidays were ordered to quarantine themselves for 14 days.

The total of confirmed infections across mainland China has now reached over 66,000, with the total number of deaths at just over 1, 500.

China's National Health Commission said the government would maintain efforts to contain the spread of virus in Wuhan, which has been under virtual lockdown for three weeks.

Residents there have been stocking up at supermarkets with whatever they can find on the shelves, with checkout staff wearing protective suits

The biggest cluster of cases outside China has been on the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship that has been quarantined since arriving in Yokohama, Japan, on Feb. 3, with 3,500 passengers and crew on board, of whom 285 have tested positive for the infection.

A top Chinese official acknowledged the virus was a huge challenge, but defended the government's management of it and lashed out at the "over-reaction" of some countries.

State Councillor Wang Yi, described the virus as ''under control''.

The virus is killing about 2% of those infected and has spread faster than any other respiratory virus this century.

02.16.2020
New catastrophe looms in Syria's dead of winter
New catastrophe looms in Syria's dead of winter 02.16.2020
U.S., Taliban reach truce that may lead to troop withdrawal
U.S., Taliban reach truce that may lead to troop withdrawal 02.16.2020
Saudi-led military coalition airstrikes kill 31 civilians
Saudi-led military coalition airstrikes kill 31 civilians 02.16.2020
WHO warns against complacency from China and rest of the world
WHO warns against complacency from China and rest of the world 02.16.2020
80-year-old Chinese tourist dies of coronavirus in France
80-year-old Chinese tourist dies of coronavirus in France 02.16.2020
Erdoğan says Turkey will not tolerate Assad regime's attacks
Erdoğan says Turkey will not tolerate Assad regime's attacks 02.16.2020
Erdoğan: Idlib crisis not to be solved until Assad regime withdraws
Erdoğan: Idlib crisis not to be solved until Assad regime withdraws 02.16.2020
Erdoğan: Brotherhood between Turkey and Pakistan is a real one
Erdoğan: Brotherhood between Turkey and Pakistan is a real one 02.14.2020
Cruise ship passengers disembark in Cambodia
Cruise ship passengers disembark in Cambodia 02.14.2020
Death toll rises to 1,380 while total infected over 63,000
Death toll rises to 1,380 while total infected over 63,000 02.14.2020
Little Syrian girl dies due to severe cold near Aleppo
Little Syrian girl dies due to severe cold near Aleppo 02.14.2020
Turkish military neutralizes 63 Assad regime elements
Turkish military neutralizes 63 Assad regime elements 02.14.2020
Second regime helicopter downed in Syria
Second regime helicopter downed in Syria 02.14.2020
Turkey's Erdoğan arrives in Pakistan on 2-day official visit
Turkey's Erdoğan arrives in Pakistan on 2-day official visit 02.13.2020
Winter wonderland Erzurum attracts 1.3m tourists in 2019
Winter wonderland Erzurum attracts 1.3m tourists in 2019 02.13.2020
Real-life sights of South Korea's Oscar-winning 'Parasite'
Real-life sights of South Korea's Oscar-winning 'Parasite' 02.13.2020
Contact Us