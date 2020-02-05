10 coronavirus cases confirmed on cruise ship in Japan

A cruise ship in Japan - carrying nearly four thousand people - has found cases of the coronavirus.

Several people have already tested positive, but the number could still rise as hundreds await their results.

Healthy passengers are now in quarantine on the ship - and will have to stay on for 14 days.

Sick passengers meanwhile were taken to a medical facility by the Japanese coast guard.

News of the outbreak is developing fast across the world.

At its epicenter - in Wuhan - local media have said buildings like an exhibition center and a gym are being transformed into makeshift hospitals.

It comes as the death toll nears 500 - while around 25 thousand people have been infected.

Video obtained by Reuters showed hospitals in Wuhan at maximum capacity.

Long lines of people were waiting outside a local hospital.

Inside - meanwhile - the eyewitness video showed a crowded waiting room as the fast-spreading outbreak shows no signs of slowing - spreading to every region of China.

Beijing - home to 22 million people - has turned into a ghost town.

Authorities are ordering people to stay home, to try to contain the outbreak.

Videos from the sprawling metropolis show empty subways, and deserted shopping malls.

Fueling concerns about the knock on effect to businesses and the wider economy.

Outside the mainland, two U.S. airlines suspended flights to Hong Kong, following the first virus death confirmed there on Tuesday (February 4).

American and United airlines both announced they were suspending flights.

And Hong Kong authorities warned of a significant risk of it spreading within the community.

But among the grim news of rising death tolls and quarantines.

Inside Wuhan, there was a message of hope.





