The number of people recovered from the novel coronavirus reached nearly 49,000 in Turkey whereas the death toll stands at 3,174 with 93 new additions in the past 24 hours.

According to a chart Health Minister Fahrettin Koca shared on Twitter, Turkey registered 2,615 new cases, bringing the tally to over 120,000.

On the bright side, a total of 4,846 people fully recovered from the disease, and the total number of recoveries reached nearly 49,000 as of Thursday.