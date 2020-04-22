Turkey on Tuesday confirmed 119 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, bringing the toll to 2,259.

The total number of registered coronavirus cases surged to 95,591, as 4,611 more people tested positive for the virus, the Health Ministry said on Twitter.

So far, a total of 14,918 patients have been discharged from hospitals after recovering from the virus, with 1,488 discharged on Tuesday alone, the ministry added.

A total of 39,429 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, with the total reaching 713,409.