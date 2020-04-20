TURKEY

Home
Turkey
World
Middle East
Economy
Sport
Life
Exclusive

Turkey plans to order 4-day curfew as of Thursday to curb spread of COVID-19

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced a four-day lockdown from Thursday in Istanbul and 30 other major cities as part of measures to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

"We are planning to implement confinement between April 23-26 in 31 cities," Erdogan said Monday in a televised address to the nation.

Turkey has so far applied a 48-hour lockdown in 31 cities over the last two weekends but the country of 83 million has stopped short of declaring a long-term nationwide lockdown.

April 23 is already a public holiday in Turkey as it marks the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Turkish parliament.

04.20.2020
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 123 to 2,140 -minister
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises by 123 to 2,140 -minister 04.20.2020
Turkey plans to order 4-day curfew as of Thursday to curb spread of COVID-19
Turkey plans to order 4-day curfew as of Thursday to curb spread of COVID-19 04.20.2020
Turkish President Erdoğan opens giant city hospital in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdoğan opens giant city hospital in Istanbul 04.20.2020
Turkey's death toll from novel coronavirus outbreak hits 1,890
Turkey's death toll from novel coronavirus outbreak hits 1,890 04.19.2020
Erdoğan inspects constructions of new pandemic hospitals in Istanbul
Erdoğan inspects constructions of new pandemic hospitals in Istanbul 04.19.2020
Erdoğan says they took all necessary measures to protect inmates amid COVID-19 pandemic
Erdoğan says they took all necessary measures to protect inmates amid COVID-19 pandemic 04.14.2020
Turkish doctors use chloroquine in novel coronavirus treatment
Turkish doctors use chloroquine in novel coronavirus treatment 04.14.2020
Recovered 90-year old coronavirus patient brings hope to Istanbul hospital
Recovered 90-year old coronavirus patient brings hope to Istanbul hospital 04.11.2020
Turkey's death toll from novel coronavirus outbreak tops to 1,000
Turkey's death toll from novel coronavirus outbreak tops to 1,000 04.11.2020
Dozens of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals in Turkey
Dozens of COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals in Turkey 04.08.2020
Turkey distributes face masks to citizens for free amid COVID-19 pandemic
Turkey distributes face masks to citizens for free amid COVID-19 pandemic 04.06.2020
86-year old Turkish woman beats COVID-19
86-year old Turkish woman beats COVID-19 04.06.2020
Turkey disinfects all public places to fight COVID-19
Turkey disinfects all public places to fight COVID-19 04.05.2020
Turkish goverment seals 31 city borders to traffic
Turkish goverment seals 31 city borders to traffic 04.04.2020
Turkey ramps up measures to halt spread of coronavirus pandemic
Turkey ramps up measures to halt spread of coronavirus pandemic 04.04.2020
Turkish engineers using 3D printers to produce protective face masks
Turkish engineers using 3D printers to produce protective face masks 04.03.2020
Contact Us