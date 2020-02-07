Questions emerge about safety protocols at Pegasus Airlines after deadly plane crash at Sabiha Gökçen Airport

After three of Pegasus Airline planes skidded off the runway, two of them within a month, questions have emerged about security and flight protocols at Pegasus Airlines. according to voice recordings between the air traffic controller and the pilots during the recent crash this week, the controller warned the pilots about strong winds during approach.



Was it a pilot error or something else? Jaffar Hasnain was at the investigation site to give us a hands on briefing of the incident.

