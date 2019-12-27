The prototype of Turkey's first indigenous car was unveiled on Friday.

The electric car will have two different horsepower options -- 200 hp and 400 hp.

It was designed by Turkey's Automobile Joint Venture Group (TOGG) in a brief span of 18 months.

The car will be able to do a 0-100 km/hour sprint in 7.6 seconds and 4.8 seconds, respectively, based on its engine type.

Its two models will have the 300 and 500 km range capacity.

The car will be connected to the internet and its system will run online updates.

With one of the longest wheelbases in its type, it will maximize spaciousness and comfort.

Its Lithium ion battery, which was developed by TOGG completely, can be charged up to 80% in less than 30 minutes.

The car conforms to standards of the European New Car Assessment Programme's five-star rating system.

It will provide holographic assistant technology with three dimensional display and augmented reality technologies. This technology will be used in Turkey's automobile for the first time as of 2022.

TOGG will produce five different models -- SUV, sedan, c-hatchback, b-SUV and b-MPV -- until 2030 and own their intellectual and industrial property rights.

The foundation of the factory will be laid in 2020 in the industrial province of Bursa. The factory's cost is expected to reach 22 billion Turkish liras ($3.7 billion). It will have the capacity to produce 175,000 vehicles annually. It will employ 4,323 staff, including 300 qualified personnel.

TOGG's electric vehicle platform, designed by TOGG engineers completely for all five models, will be original and patented. The platform will provide a structure for maximum efficiency, comfort, durability and safety.

The indigenous car will also be supported by the government with tax discounts and incentives.