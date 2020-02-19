TURKEY

Home
Turkey
World
Middle East
Economy
Sport
Life
Exclusive

Erdoğan says their determination blew FETO's 40-year-old cover

"We have set a higher standard in the fight against terrorism since we began the fight against FETO. We never took a step back. Was it not because of our determination that provoked FETO to launch the July 15 coup attempt, blowing its 40-year-old cover? We have taken actions against them, of course, stopping their actions everywhere and every time," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his speech as addressing the ruling AK Party lawmakers at meeting in the Turkish parliament on Wednesday.
02.19.2020
Erdoğan says their determination blew FETO's 40-year-old cover
Erdoğan says their determination blew FETO's 40-year-old cover 02.19.2020
Turkish jets neutralize 8 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
Turkish jets neutralize 8 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq 02.16.2020
Turkey's Erdoğan vows Assad regime will pay "very heavy price" for attacking Turkish troops in Syria's Idlib
Turkey's Erdoğan vows Assad regime will pay "very heavy price" for attacking Turkish troops in Syria's Idlib 02.11.2020
Turkey's Erdoğan underlines importance of cyber security
Turkey's Erdoğan underlines importance of cyber security 02.10.2020
Çavuşoğlu: No consensus yet with Russian delegation on Idlib
Çavuşoğlu: No consensus yet with Russian delegation on Idlib 02.10.2020
Turkish top officials warn Assad regime to stop attacks
Turkish top officials warn Assad regime to stop attacks 02.10.2020
5 Turkish soldiers martyred by Assad regime in Idlib
5 Turkish soldiers martyred by Assad regime in Idlib 02.10.2020
Turkey's Nationalist Party urges TRNC leader to resign
Turkey's Nationalist Party urges TRNC leader to resign 02.09.2020
Erdoğan: Trump's plan for Middle East threatens peace and calm
Erdoğan: Trump's plan for Middle East threatens peace and calm 02.09.2020
Questions emerge about safety protocols at Pegasus Airlines after deadly plane crash at Sabiha Gökçen Airport
Questions emerge about safety protocols at Pegasus Airlines after deadly plane crash at Sabiha Gökçen Airport 02.07.2020
Turkey warns of severe response to Assad regime attacks
Turkey warns of severe response to Assad regime attacks 02.07.2020
Assad regime violates Astana and Sochi agreements
Assad regime violates Astana and Sochi agreements 02.07.2020
Çavuşoğlu says Russian delegation will come to Turkey to discuss Idlib
Çavuşoğlu says Russian delegation will come to Turkey to discuss Idlib 02.06.2020
Foreign Policy: Turkey aims to become a full member of EU
Foreign Policy: Turkey aims to become a full member of EU 02.06.2020
Death toll rises to 38 in two consecutive avalanches
Death toll rises to 38 in two consecutive avalanches 02.06.2020
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss Idlib issue over phone
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss Idlib issue over phone 02.05.2020
Contact Us