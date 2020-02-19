"We have set a higher standard in the fight against terrorism since we began the fight against FETO. We never took a step back. Was it not because of our determination that provoked FETO to launch the July 15 coup attempt, blowing its 40-year-old cover? We have taken actions against them, of course, stopping their actions everywhere and every time," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in his speech as addressing the ruling AK Party lawmakers at meeting in the Turkish parliament on Wednesday.

