Michael Jordan's poignant Kobe tribute: 'A piece of me died'

Michael Jordan says he didn't see Kobe Bryant as his rival for the mythical honor of being recognized as the best basketball player ever.

Instead, he came to love Bryant as the little brother he never had, and as a student eager to learn from Jordan's experiences and skills.

"He wanted to be the best basketball player that he could be," Jordan said Monday at Bryant's public memorial service at Staples Center. "And as I got to know him, I wanted to be the best big brother that I could be."
02.26.2020
