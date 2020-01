Turkish Super L eague giants G alatasaray advanced to the quarterfinal in the T urkish Cup, after beating R izespor 2-1 at home in Istanbul.



Galatasaray eliminated Çaykur Rizespor 3-2 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the first leg of round of 16 last week.

