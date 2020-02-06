MIDDLE EAST

Assad regime and Russian airstrikes killed 4 people in Idlib

Tension in Idlib spiked this week following the Assad regime's attack on Turkish soldiers despite Ankara's warnings.

A Syrian civil defense group announced on Wednesday that the Russian and Assad regime airstrikes in Syria killed at least four civilians in Idlib.

The Syrian opposition aircraft observatory said areas near Idlib's center and villages near the town of Saraqib were targeted.
02.06.2020
