The director of South Korea's first Oscar-winning film says Martin Scorsese reached out and told him to 'get back to work.'

When Bong Joon-ho's Parasite won this year's Oscar for best picture he gave a shout out to Scorsese with a quote he says inspired him as a film student:

"The personal is the most creative."

In a Wednesday news conference with the Parasite cast-Bong told reporters Scorsese sent him a letter.