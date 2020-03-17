British actor Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Another celebrity has been tested positive for coronavirus.

British actor Idris Elba said on a Twitter post on Monday (March 16) that he has contracted the disease but has no symptoms so far.

Elba, who starred in TV police drama "Luther", took the test because he found out he had been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

He added that he is now in isolation.

"Stay positive. Don't freak out," he said in a video accompanying the Twitter post, with his wife Sabrina in the background.

The British star joins Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, as some of the big stars to contract the virus.

People magazine reported that Hanks and Wilson have left a hospital in Australia's Queensland state five days after testing positive for coronavirus.

The pair are now resting at a rented home in Australia and remain under quarantine in the house, the U.S. magazine's report said.

Last week, Hanks wrote on Twitter that he and Wilson had tested positive for the virus in Australia, where he is working on a film, after they felt tired and achy with slight fevers.