LIFE

Home
Turkey
World
Middle East
Economy
Sport
Life
Exclusive

British actor Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus

Another celebrity has been tested positive for coronavirus.

British actor Idris Elba said on a Twitter post on Monday (March 16) that he has contracted the disease but has no symptoms so far.

Elba, who starred in TV police drama "Luther", took the test because he found out he had been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

He added that he is now in isolation.

"Stay positive. Don't freak out," he said in a video accompanying the Twitter post, with his wife Sabrina in the background.

The British star joins Tom Hanks and his wife, Rita Wilson, as some of the big stars to contract the virus.

People magazine reported that Hanks and Wilson have left a hospital in Australia's Queensland state five days after testing positive for coronavirus.

The pair are now resting at a rented home in Australia and remain under quarantine in the house, the U.S. magazine's report said.

Last week, Hanks wrote on Twitter that he and Wilson had tested positive for the virus in Australia, where he is working on a film, after they felt tired and achy with slight fevers.

03.17.2020
British actor Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus
British actor Idris Elba tests positive for coronavirus 03.17.2020
TIKA restores burned historic Qaysari Bazaar located in Iraq
TIKA restores burned historic Qaysari Bazaar located in Iraq 03.17.2020
Universal to release films in theaters and online
Universal to release films in theaters and online 03.17.2020
Turkey's Kızılırmak region welcomes back its stork population
Turkey's Kızılırmak region welcomes back its stork population 03.15.2020
Statistics show coronavirus claims more lives among elderly
Statistics show coronavirus claims more lives among elderly 03.15.2020
Uffizi Gallery offers 'art pills' for Covid-19 outbreak
Uffizi Gallery offers 'art pills' for Covid-19 outbreak 03.15.2020
Hollywood rapist Harvey Weinstein jailed for 23 years
Hollywood rapist Harvey Weinstein jailed for 23 years 03.12.2020
Tom Hanks, wife tested positive for coronavirus
Tom Hanks, wife tested positive for coronavirus 03.12.2020
World Health Organization warns of lack of medical supplies
World Health Organization warns of lack of medical supplies 03.04.2020
Tekirdağ's tourist spots: Şarköy and Mürefte
Tekirdağ's tourist spots: Şarköy and Mürefte 02.21.2020
Parasite tells tale of 2 S. Korean families - rich and poor
Parasite tells tale of 2 S. Korean families - rich and poor 02.19.2020
Tunisian blacksmith Mohammed Chrayti transforms steel into art
Tunisian blacksmith Mohammed Chrayti transforms steel into art 02.19.2020
Lego grandma builds access ramps for wheelchair users
Lego grandma builds access ramps for wheelchair users 02.19.2020
Blend of music and calligraphy amuses visitors of West Bank
Blend of music and calligraphy amuses visitors of West Bank 02.16.2020
Chitetsu Watanabe certified by Guiness World Records as the world's oldest man
Chitetsu Watanabe certified by Guiness World Records as the world's oldest man 02.13.2020
Butterfly project provides women income and conserves forest
Butterfly project provides women income and conserves forest 02.12.2020
Contact Us