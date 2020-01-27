Billie Eilish: Album, song, record of the year & new artist

Teen sensation Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, winning all four top awards - album, song, record of the year and best new artist.
Eilish, an 18-year-old newcomer, won for her debut studio album "When we all fall asleep, where do we go?" and her single "Bad guy" was named record of the year and song of the year.
