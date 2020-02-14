Virus affects flower shops sales on Valentines Day in China

Beijing florist Cai Xiaoman stands in a darkened, empty shopping mall on the eve of Valentine's Day preparing bouquets.
While wearing a face mask and carefully spraying her hands with alcohol before packaging her flowers, she says she's nervous about the new coronavirus outbreak, but doesn't want to let down her customers.
