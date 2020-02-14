ECONOMY

US court charges smartphone maker Huawei with stealing trade secrets

The U.S. government on Thursday added fresh charges to its criminal case against Chinese smartphone maker Huawei.

The new indictment charges Huawei Technologies with racketeering...

As well as conspiring to steal trade secrets from six U.S. technology companies in order to grow Huawei.

The superseding indictment - filed in a Brooklyn federal court - also contains new allegations about Huawei's involvement in sanctioned countries, such as Iran and North Korea.

Huawei pleaded not guilty last year to charges that included bank and wire fraud.

As part of that indictment, its Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was arrested in December 2018 and has been under house arrest in Canada.

She has said she is innocent and is fighting extradition to the United States.

Huawei declined to comment on Thursday's new charges.


02.14.2020
