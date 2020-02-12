Fed closely monitors coronavirus spread and effects

In his first public testimony since the outbreak of the coronavirus brought the world's second largest economy to a standstill , U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Tuesday said the Fed is standing watch for any possible impact.
"We are closely monitoring the emergence of the coronavirus, which could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy," Powell stressed in his comments.
"We are closely monitoring the emergence of the coronavirus, which could lead to disruptions in China that spill over to the rest of the global economy," Powell stressed in his comments.
02.12.2020