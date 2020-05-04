Virus vaccine should be for all of humanity: Erdoğan

Any vaccine against the novel coronavirus should be the common property of all of humanity, the president of Turkey told a video conference of world leaders on Monday to raise €7.5 billion ($8.2 billion) to help efforts to develop COVID-19 vaccine and treatment.

"In this regard, it is extremely important to guarantee global access to the vaccine to be produced and to carefully apply the principle of 'no one should be left behind,'" Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in pre-recorded footage streamed for the online Coronavirus Global Response Summit hosted by the EU.

Erdoğan offered his condolences for those who lost their lives due to the pandemic and wished urgent recovery to those undergoing treatment.

"Turkey will announce by May 23 its financial pledge to global efforts to develop a COVID-19 vaccine," he said.

He also stressed that the coronavirus pandemic had ceased to be only a health crisis and turned into a unique global test with political, economic and social dimensions.

The Turkish president also said his country had so far delivered medical aid to 57 nations around the globe to support their fight against the virus.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 187 countries and regions. Europe and the US are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed over 248,000 worldwide, with total infections more than 3.52 million and recoveries surpassing 1.13 million people, according to figures compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University.