Turkey extends travel restrictions for 31 provinces

Turkey on Sunday extended restrictions on entry and exit for 31 provinces till Monday.

A statement by the Interior Ministry said all travels by land, sea and air are restricted till midnight.

It said that the restrictions applied in 31 provinces as part of coronavirus measures will be evaluated at the Cabinet meeting to be chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday and a decision will be taken regarding the measures.

Turkey confirmed over 3,300 deaths and more than 124,300 cases of coronavirus so far, while some 58,300 patients recovered from the disease.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in 187 countries and regions since it emerged in China last December, with the US and Europe now the hardest-hit areas.

The pandemic has killed almost 244,000 people, with total infections over 3.44 million, while just over 1.1 million people have recovered from the disease, according to figures compiled by the US' Johns Hopkins University.