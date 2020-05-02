Turkish security forces ‘neutralize’ 5 PKK terrorists

Turkish security forces "neutralized" five PKK terrorists, including three having surrendered, authorities said on Saturday.

According to the Interior Ministry, terrorists G.D, E.Y and N.M -- members of PYD/YPG, Syrian branch of PKK -- surrendered after the joint efforts of police and the National Intelligence Organization to convince them for turning themselves in.

The number of terrorists who surrendered through persuasion has risen to 75 since the beginning of this year, the ministry statement noted.

Separately, security sources said the anti-terror operation of the intelligence team in Gara, northern Iraq, on Friday neutralized two terrorists.

Turkish authorities generally use the word "neutralized" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.