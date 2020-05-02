2 Turkish gendarmeries martyred in clash with PKK terrorists

Two Turkish gendarmeries were martyred in eastern Turkey in a clash with terrorists, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

In a statement, the ministry said that four gendarmeries were also injured in the eastern Bitlis province during an anti-terror operation in the region.

The operation is still ongoing, the statement added.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people including women, children, and infants.











