Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists in N. Iraq

Turkish forces "neutralized" three PKK terrorists in a counter-terrorism operation in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said Friday.

The terrorists, who were detected in northern Iraq's Zap region during the reconnaissance and surveillance activities, were neutralized by Turkish fighter jets, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

"Our anti-terror operations against the PKK terror group continue resolutely," said the ministry.

PKK terrorists often take shelter in northern Iraq to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.