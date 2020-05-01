2011 Ankara bombing suspect arrested in eastern Turkey

A PKK terror suspect was arrested in connection with the 2011 car bomb attack in the capital Ankara, which claimed 5 lives, police said on Friday.

Identified only by the initials I.A., the suspect was captured from his father's house in eastern Diyarbakır province, the provincial security directorate said in a statement.

The suspect is accused of conducting a car bomb attack in the capital in 2011.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.